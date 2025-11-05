South Asia’s Largest Poultry Expo to Be Held in Hyderabad from November 26–28

Hyderabad: The city of Hyderabad is set to host South Asia’s biggest poultry exhibition — the 17th edition of Poultry India Expo 2025 — from November 26 to 28 at Hitex Exhibition Centre, Hitech City. Ahead of the three-day event, Poultry Knowledge Day will be organized on November 25 at HICC Novotel, featuring technical sessions and expert discussions.

Organized by the Indian Poultry Equipment Manufacturers Association (IPEMA), the annual expo serves as a major platform for the global poultry community, bringing together key stakeholders in poultry production, feed technology, animal health, nutrition, breeding, and equipment manufacturing.

Addressing the curtain raiser press meet on Wednesday, IPEMA President Uday Singh Bayas said the main goal of the exhibition is to showcase the latest advancements in poultry management, health, nutrition, and feed production technologies. “This is South Asia’s largest poultry exhibition, and we expect participation from more than 45,000 visitors across 35 to 50 countries,” he stated.

Bayas further confirmed that Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy will grace the event as the Chief Guest. “This year, we are also expecting the participation of the Ugandan Agriculture Minister and several international delegations who wish to study India’s rapid growth — as India now ranks second globally in egg production and fourth in chicken production,” he added.

Over 500 exhibitors from various countries will present their latest innovations and world-class products. “India’s poultry sector is a symbol of Atmanirbhar Bharat and reflects the vision of Viksit Bharat@2047, as envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” Bayas remarked.

Highlighting the nutritional significance of poultry, Bayas said, “Chicken and eggs are rich sources of protein and vital nutrients. By promoting their consumption, especially in rural areas, we can combat issues like undernutrition and underweight among children.”

The press conference witnessed participation from several prominent figures in the poultry industry, including:

K. G. Anand , General Manager, Venkateshwara Hatcheries Ltd

, General Manager, Venkateshwara Hatcheries Ltd Chitturi Suresh Rayadu , Managing Director, Srinivasa Farma Pvt Ltd

, Managing Director, Srinivasa Farma Pvt Ltd Dr. K. Balaswamy , President, National Egg & Chicken Promotion Council (NECPC)

, President, National Egg & Chicken Promotion Council (NECPC) K. Mohan Reddy , President, Telangana Poultry Federation (TPF)

, President, Telangana Poultry Federation (TPF) V. Narasimha Reddy , Vice President, TPF

, Vice President, TPF M. K. Vyas , President, Indian Poultry Journalists Association (IPJA)

, President, Indian Poultry Journalists Association (IPJA) Naveen Pasuparthy , President, Karnataka Poultry Farmers & Breeders Association (KPFBA)

, President, Karnataka Poultry Farmers & Breeders Association (KPFBA) Singaraj K. , President, Tamil Nadu Poultry Farmers Association (TNPFA)

, President, Tamil Nadu Poultry Farmers Association (TNPFA) Valsan P. , Secretary, All India Poultry Products Exporters Association

, Secretary, All India Poultry Products Exporters Association Dr. Ravinder Reddy , Secretary, Telangana Poultry Breeders Association (TPBA)

, Secretary, Telangana Poultry Breeders Association (TPBA) Gurram Chandra Shekhar Reddy , Chairman, NECC Hyderabad Zone

, Chairman, NECC Hyderabad Zone V. Bhasker Rao, General Secretary, TPF

The meeting concluded with a call for continued collaboration within the industry to strengthen India’s global standing in poultry production.

