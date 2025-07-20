Southern States Shouldn’t be Penalised for Successful Population Control: KTR

Hyderabad: BRS Working President K Taraka Rama Rao (KTR) has cautioned against the potential fallout of constituency redistribution, stressing that southern states—which have effectively implemented population control measures—should not be made to suffer severe losses in political representation.

KTR Expressed Concern Over the Growing Imbalance

Participating in the 9th edition of the Talk Journalism discussion program in Jaipur on Sunday, KTR expressed concern over the growing imbalance in national governance. He said a central government that is largely influenced by the number of MPs from northern states may not function following the interests and aspirations of South India.

He warned that allowing a single state like Uttar Pradesh to play a dominant role in forming the central government poses a serious threat to the spirit of federalism.

Major Political Parties in Telangana are United

Referring to language imposition, KTR said, “If Hindi is forced as the national language with the arrogance of numerical strength, it will only lead to unrest.” He emphasised that all major political parties in Telangana are united in their opposition to such moves.

Taking a dig at the BJP, he said, “India is a democracy. If the BJP assumes it can act unilaterally, it must also be prepared to face the consequences.”

Responding to questions about the ongoing election survey in Bihar, KTR underlined that no eligible citizen in the country—home to the world’s largest democracy—should be deprived of their right to vote, a party statement here said.