Southern States Unite in Hyderabad to Tackle Drug Trafficking with Coordinated Strategy

The Telangana Anti-Narcotics Bureau (TGANB) convened the 1st Convergence Meeting of Drug Law Enforcement Agencies at the Mini Conference Hall, TGiCCC, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad. The landmark meeting brought together senior officers from drug enforcement agencies across Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Goa, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and central agencies including the NCB, Enforcement Directorate, DRI, Customs, and the Bureau of Immigration.

Strengthening Inter-State Coordination Against Drug Menace

The convergence meeting aimed to address the growing complexities of narcotic drug trafficking, especially in transit and border-sharing states. Emphasis was placed on building a structured mechanism for inter-state collaboration, with a focus on intelligence sharing, joint operations, financial investigations, and the use of advanced forensic tools.

Key objectives included:

Assessing regional trafficking trends and emerging threats

Enhancing intelligence exchange

Coordinating field enforcement and joint action

Capacity building and legal best practices

Developing a nodal-based inter-state action plan

Key Outcomes and Action Points

The meeting resulted in a unified commitment to:

Establish an Inter-State Coordination Framework with designated nodal officers

with designated nodal officers Draft Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for cross-border operations

for cross-border operations Implement mechanisms for regular review meetings and structured data sharing

Promote joint training programs and forensic collaboration

and forensic collaboration Strengthen efforts to identify and dismantle financial trails linked to drug networks

Top Officials Address the Gathering

Telangana DGP Sri Jitender, IPS inaugurated the meeting, emphasizing the state’s zero-tolerance policy towards drug abuse. He appealed for continued inter-agency cooperation to protect youth and communities from the growing drug threat.

TGANB Director Sri Sandeep Shandilya urged states to share critical information in inter-state cases and emphasized rehabilitation for consumers through Section 64(A) of the NDPS Act.

DIG TGANB Sri Abhishek Mohanty, IPS and SP Sri Ch. Rupesh, IPS gave a detailed briefing on the current drug trafficking scenario in Telangana.

Prominent Participants from Across India

The meeting witnessed participation from key enforcement officials:

Goa: Ms. Varsha Sharma, IPS, DIG

Ms. Varsha Sharma, IPS, DIG Kerala: Sri P. Vimaladitya, IPS, DIG

Sri P. Vimaladitya, IPS, DIG Maharashtra: Smt. Sharada Raut, IPS, Spl. IGP

Smt. Sharada Raut, IPS, Spl. IGP Andhra Pradesh: Sri K. Nagesh Babu, IPS, SP

Sri K. Nagesh Babu, IPS, SP Tamil Nadu: Sri Mailavaganan, IPS, SP

Sri Mailavaganan, IPS, SP Karnataka: Sri M.C. Shiva Kumar, DSP

Sri M.C. Shiva Kumar, DSP NCB: Sri T.G. Venkatesh, IRS, Dy. DG Southern Region, and Sri P. Aravindhan, IPS

Sri T.G. Venkatesh, IRS, Dy. DG Southern Region, and Sri P. Aravindhan, IPS DRI: Sri KSVV Prasad, IRS, ADG

Sri KSVV Prasad, IRS, ADG Customs: Sri Adyansh Dabas, Jt. Commissioner

Sri Adyansh Dabas, Jt. Commissioner Bureau of Immigration (MHA): Sri Ch. Venkata Appala Naidu, IPS, FRRO

Sri Ch. Venkata Appala Naidu, IPS, FRRO Enforcement Directorate: Sri Sumeet Sharma, IPS, Dy. Director

A Unified Front Against Drugs

The delegates collectively agreed on a two-pronged strategy: reducing supply by arresting traffickers, and reducing demand through awareness campaigns and rehabilitation. The meeting was hailed as a critical step toward building long-term partnerships in the fight against narcotics and securing the nation’s future from the drug menace.