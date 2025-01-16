Southern Zonal Council Meeting in Chennai: Hera Are the Details of Addressed

Chennai: The Southern Zonal Council Meeting, chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, is set to take place in Chennai on January 31, 2025.

This high-profile event will bring together representatives from the southern states of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and the Union Territory of Puducherry to discuss key regional and national issues.

Meeting Agenda

The council meeting will address a comprehensive range of topics impacting the southern region, including:

Boundary-related disputes

Security matters

Infrastructure concerns: Roads , transport , industries , water , and power

, , , , and Forest and environmental issues

Housing and education

Food security

Tourism and transport

The Southern Zonal Council serves as a vital forum for structured dialogue between states and the Central government, focusing on resolving inter-state and Centre-state issues collaboratively.

Key Issues Expected from Tamil Nadu

The Tamil Nadu government has prioritized several critical issues to present at the meeting, including:

Cyclone Fengal Relief Funds: Tamil Nadu has sought a permanent relief package of ₹6,675 crore from the Central government to address the aftermath of Cyclone Fengal. The state will push for an immediate sanction of the funds, which remain pending. Anti-NEET Bill: Tamil Nadu will also highlight the delay in obtaining presidential assent for its anti-NEET Bill, a significant concern for the state.

Location and Security

The meeting will be held at a private hotel in Mamallapuram, near Chennai, as confirmed by Tamil Nadu Home Department sources. The Tambaram Police Commissionerate will oversee the security arrangements.

Security measures are being implemented as per the Standard Operating Protocol (SOP) for high-profile events. Police have already conducted multiple security drills to ensure the safety of attendees, including the union home minister.

Background of the Southern Zonal Council

The Southern Zonal Council is one of the five regional councils established in 1957 under the States Reorganisation Act, 1956. These councils were created to promote cooperative federalism and address regional issues effectively.

Key highlights of the council structure include:

The Union Home Minister chairs each meeting.

chairs each meeting. The Chief Minister of the host state serves as the vice-chairman .

of the host state serves as the . Two additional ministers from each state are nominated as members by the respective Governor .

. A standing committee meeting precedes the main council meeting to scrutinize and prioritize agenda items.

The last Southern Zonal Council Meeting, hosted by Kerala in September 2022, facilitated discussions on several inter-state and Centre-state issues. A subsequent meeting planned in Telangana was postponed.

Also Read | Telangana: BRS Turns into B-RSS: CM Revanth Reddy

Broader Implications

The upcoming meeting holds significant importance as it will not only address regional concerns but also strengthen coordination between the Centre and southern states. Issues like disaster relief, healthcare, education, and infrastructure are expected to dominate the agenda.

With the participation of key stakeholders and the leadership of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the Southern Zonal Council Meeting is poised to make critical decisions impacting the future of the southern states and their residents.