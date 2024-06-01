Southwest monsoon intensifies in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram: Two days after the Southwest Monsoon made an early onset over Kerala, widespread rains lashed several parts of the state triggering landslides, uprooting trees and leading to waterlogging.

Kottayam, Idukki and some parts of Ernakulam have been witnessing intense downpour since Friday night. Landslides and trees getting uprooted were reported at Poochapra and Kolappra areas, located in the interiors of hill district Idukki last night.

Some houses and vehicles were damaged in the landslip, but no casualties were reported, locals said. Traffic restrictions were put in place along Thodupuzha-Puliyanmala state highway due to the possible threat of mudslides.

As five shutters of the Malankara Dam in Idukki were raised, district authorities advised those living on the banks of Thodupuzha and Muvattupuzha rivers to exercise caution. With various parts of the neighbouring Kottayam district receiving downpour, people living close to Meenachal and Manimala rivers were also urged to remain vigilant.

Incessant rains that battered several parts of Kottayam for hours since last evening caused waterlogging and traffic snarls. While Vadavathoor region received 100 mm rainfall on Friday night, the urban areas of Kottayam got 99 mm, authorities said. Though the port city of Kochi received moderate rains, Aluva region of Ernakulam experienced intense rains since May 31 night.

As per the latest update of the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), thunderstorm with light to moderate rainfall and gusty winds reaching upto a speed of 40 kmph is likely at one or two places in Ernakulam,Thrissur and Malappuram districts in the morning.

Moderate rainfall is expected at one or two places in Kollam, Pathanamthitta,Alappuzha and Kottayam districts. Light rainfall is likely to occur at one or two places in Thiruvananthapuram, Idukki, Kozhikode and Kannur districts, it said.

Southwest monsoon made an early onset over Kerala and northeastern region on May 30, setting the stage for the four-month rainy season crucial for India’s agriculture-based economy. According to weather scientists, cyclone Remal, which ripped through West Bengal and Bangladesh on Sunday, had pulled the monsoonal flow to the Bay of Bengal, which could be one of the reasons for early onset over the northeast.

The central district of Thrissur is experiencing intense downpour since this morning leaving people stranded at bus stops and railway stations in large numbers. Waterlogging and traffic snarls were also reported in various parts of the city.

As per the latest radar imagery, thunderstorm accompanied with moderate to intense spell of rainfall with winds gusting upto 40 kmph is expected in Thrissur for next 3 hours, the met department said. Authorities have urged people to be alert as inundation on major roads and poor visibility of vehicles may lead to traffic congestion. They also warned about flooding in many parts of low-lying area and river banks. Non-essential movements may be restricted and remain at safe places, they added.