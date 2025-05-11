Spa Busted in Hyderabad: 7 Women Rescued from Flesh Trade

In a joint operation, the Medipally police and the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) of Rachakonda Commissionerate raided a spa centre operating illegally in Chengicherla RTC Colony and busted a prostitution racket.

Organizer Pallavi Caught Running Flesh Trade

The police identified the main organizer as Pallavi, a resident of Amberpet, who was allegedly running the racket under the guise of a massage parlour. Acting on a credible tip-off, the team raided Sugar Spa and caught Pallavi red-handed, along with a customer present at the time.

Women Forced into Prostitution, Paid Meagre Amounts

According to the police, Pallavi lured customers by promoting the spa as a massage centre but was secretly running a prostitution ring. She reportedly charged high amounts from customers and paid a meagre sum to the women, who were forced into sex work under coercive conditions.

Seven Women Rescued, Accused Sent to Jail

Seven women were rescued during the operation and have been shifted to a rehabilitation shelter. The organizer Pallavi and the customer caught at the scene have been arrested and remanded to judicial custody.

Investigation Underway to Trace Network

Police officials stated that investigations are ongoing to trace the full network behind the trafficking and exploitation racket. Further arrests may follow based on leads from the rescued victims and digital evidence seized at the spa.

