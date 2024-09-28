‘Speak up’: Siddaramaiah appeals to beneficiaries of guaranteed schemes

Mysuru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday appealed to the beneficiaries of the guarante schemes to speak up more about the government schemes.

“NREGA and the Anna Bhagya scheme saved the poor and lower-middle class during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Therefore, the beneficiaries of guarante schemes should speak up more about these schemes,” the Chief Minister said during an address at an event held at the University of Mysore’s Manasagangotri campus, after releasing the book titled ‘Guarantee Schemes: Security and Welfare for the Poor’.

“Our opponents mocked our schemes and guarantees. Even now, they are spreading false propaganda. However, when I visit villages, the beneficiaries of these guarantees express their gratitude to the Congress government,” he said, highlighting the success stories of women who benefitted from the Gruha Lakshmi scheme.

While recalling his childhood days, Siddaramaiah said, “My mother always used to say about, ‘a full stomach and plenty of food.’ The reason I implemented the Anna Bhagya scheme is because I had experienced hunger and waiting for food.”

He mentioned, “The speech made on November 25, 1949, at the Constituent Assembly while implementing the Constitution was the inspiration for my guarantees. A fair society is possible when those deprived of opportunities are given equal chances.”

He said that saints like Basavanna and Buddha also spoke of an equal society, adding that mere speeches cannot fulfil the dream of a fair society.

“This is why, even when I first became the Chief Minister, I implemented several welfare schemes,” he said, recalling his childhood days of poverty.

“We would cook a proper meal only when there was a festival at home. If someone in the neighbouring houses fell sick, they would cook rice, and there were days when we stood at their door waiting for a morsel of food.

It was those days that made me ensure no one would have to wait for food, and that’s how the Anna Bhagya scheme came into being,” he explained.

He added that due to caste, economic inequality arose in society and to empower everyone economically, the government implemented several programmes between 2013 and 2018.

“Similarly, during my second term as Chief Minister, we empowered people through guarantee schemes,” he added.

He also mentioned that a film titled ‘Anna’ has been made about the Anna Bhagya scheme