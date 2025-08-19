Special Drive Against Dangerous Cables in Telangana, Strict Action Ordered on Illegal Power Connections

Hyderabad: Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TGSPDCL) has launched a special drive to immediately remove hazardous cables hanging from electric poles and to take strict action against unauthorized electricity connections.

Deputy Chief Minister and Energy Minister Bhatti Vikramarka issued firm instructions to senior officials to clear all such cables across the state, emphasizing that they have now become a serious threat to public safety.

On Tuesday, he conducted a detailed review meeting with senior officials of the Energy Department at the Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Secretariat, where the prevailing situation was assessed.

The Deputy CM said that despite issuing several notices to cable operators over the past year and providing ample time, no corrective measures were taken. He stressed that in the interest of public safety, immediate action has become unavoidable. “There will be no further leniency,” he warned.

Bhatti Vikramarka further instructed officials to take stringent action against those setting up unauthorized electricity connections and to remove such connections without delay. He emphasized that electricity connections must only be provided by trained Electricity Department staff, as unauthorized connections made by unskilled individuals pose grave risks to human lives.

He also directed the authorities to expedite the ongoing underground electricity cable works in Hyderabad. During the meeting, the Detailed Project Report (DPR) submitted by the consultant on the underground network was also discussed.

In addition, the Deputy CM reviewed the supply and consumption of electricity for various lift irrigation projects, considering the abundant water availability in the state.

The meeting was attended by Energy Department Principal Secretary Naveen Mittal, Transco CMD Krishna Bhaskar, Genco CMD Harish, SPDCL CMD Musharraf Farooqui, NPDCL CMD Varun Reddy, and other senior officials.

It may be noted that in the past week, eight people lost their lives due to electric shocks, prompting urgent orders to remove the hazardous cables. The question now is whether the authorities will act swiftly this time or, like previous governments, delay once the public outcry subsides.