Special gold toss coin to be used for IND-SA Test in Kolkata: Report

New Delhi: A special gold coin featuring Mahatma Gandhi and Nelson Mandela will be used for the toss in the first Test match between India and South Africa at Eden Gardens on November 14, says a report.

The India vs South Africa Test series will be played for the Freedom Trophy, which was established to honour Gandhi and Mandela, celebrating their shared legacy and the message of non-violence.

The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) has introduced a special gold coin that features Mahatma Gandhi on one side and Nelson Mandela on the other, symbolising the values of peace, freedom and non-violence to be used for the toss in the opening Test at Eden Gardens, a report from India Today read.

CAB President Sourav Ganguly revealed that the coin was made specifically for the series and will be used during the toss.

The report also said that on the eve of the match, the CAB will host the Jagmohan Dalmiya Memorial Lecture on November 13. Sunil Gavaskar will deliver the keynote address, with cricketers from both sides in attendance.

Team India arrived in Kolkata on Sunday evening with captain Shubman Gill, Jasprit Bumrah, and head coach Gautam Gambhir after completing their white-ball commitments in Australia on Saturday.

Wicketkeeper-batter and vice-captain Rishabh Pant has made a return to India’s squad for the upcoming two-match Test series against South Africa, starting on November 14. The second game of the series will be held on November 22, with Guwahati set to make its debut as a Test venue.

India are currently at third place on the World Test Championship points table with 61.90 points percentage (PCT), while South Africa are fifth with 50 PCT, following a 1-1 draw in Pakistan. Following the Test series, India and South Africa will also play three ODIs and five T20Is.