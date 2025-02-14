Special Menstrual Health Awareness Event Held in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A groundbreaking event on menstrual health awareness took place in Hyderabad, aiming to break the silence and eliminate taboos surrounding periods. Glow Flow, a unique initiative organized by Marham – Resonating Resilience, in collaboration with Educator Anchal Aggarwal and WICCI Holistic Child Development Council, was held at St. Francis College for Women, Begumpet.

The event, designed by the youth, for the youth, encouraged open conversations about menstrual health and period-related stigma in an engaging and unapologetic manner.

Dignitaries & Special Guests

The event was attended by Congress Spokesperson Khaleelur Rahman and Sofia Haseeb. Celebrity fitness coach and international DJ Kiran Dembla, along with RJ Shadab, turned the concept of period stigma into a stand-up comedy performance, making discussions around menstruation both engaging and lighthearted.

Other notable participants included Anupama Dalmia, National President of WICCI Holistic Child Development Council and a serial entrepreneur, along with Dr. Nabat Lakhani, Founder of Marham – Resonating Resilience.

An Engaging and Interactive Experience

The event brought together students, activists, influencers, and changemakers to shift the narrative around menstrual health. Popular social media personalities like Hana Rahman and Abhishek Kirak also attended, proving that period conversations can be as engaging as trending social media content.

Key Highlights of Glow Flow

🔹 “Bloody Funny” – A Stand-Up Act by RJ Shadab: A hilarious yet thought-provoking comedy act that made period discussions fun and approachable.

🔹 Live Performances: Dance, music, and theatre acts that transformed menstrual health awareness into an art form.

🔹 Digital Slogan Contest: Students competed to create the most impactful and thought-provoking period awareness slogans.

🔹 Kiran Dembla’s Inspiring Journey: A powerful session on how women can break barriers and excel in male-dominated fields.

The event successfully challenged period stigma, making menstrual health discussions a matter of confidence rather than shame.