Special Metro Measures for Students Ahead of Board Exams: Priority Travel and More

As the CBSE Board Examinations for Classes 10 and 12 approach, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has introduced special arrangements to ensure smooth travel for students. The CBSE exams are scheduled from February 15 to April 4, 2025, and with approximately 3.30 lakh students and thousands of school staff expected to commute, DMRC has partnered with the CISF to facilitate easy access to metro stations.

Priority for Board Exam Students at Metro Stations

To ensure a hassle-free journey for board exam candidates, DMRC has implemented measures to prioritize students at both ticket sales and security checks. Anuj Dayal, Principal Executive Director, Corporate Communications, Delhi Metro, confirmed that students will be allowed to skip the usual waiting times at ticket counters. Students who present their admit cards will receive priority at Ticket Office Machines (TOM) and Customer Care (CC) centers.

Dayal further encouraged students to plan their travel ahead of time, directing them to visit the official DMRC website or use the DMRC Momentum app to check routes and schedules. Additionally, special centralised announcements will be made across metro stations to guide students on exam days.

Enhancing Student Experience at Metro Stations

In preparation for the surge in passengers, DMRC has worked closely with schools, informing principals about nearby metro stations and available support. The corporation has also requested schools to display posters containing QR codes that allow easy ticket booking for students.

To further assist students, a detailed list of metro stations closest to examination centres has been uploaded on the DMRC website and mobile app. These resources are designed to ensure smooth travel and timely arrival at exam centres.

CBSE Exams 2025: Guidelines for Students and Officials

The CBSE Class 10 and 12 board exams will begin on February 15, 2025, with nearly 42 lakh students expected to participate across 7,842 centres in India and 26 countries abroad. CBSE has organized a webcast to guide centre officials on exam conduct and responsibilities. Students appearing for the exams are reminded to carry their admit cards and school ID cards to avoid any issues at exam centres.

With these special arrangements in place, DMRC aims to make commuting for students as smooth as possible, ensuring they can focus on their exams without worrying about travel logistics.