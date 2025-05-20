Hyderabad: Special Team Busts Ganja Racket, Arrests Notorious Criminal and Four Accomplices

Special Zonal Crime Branch Team, CCS, along with Abids Police, Hyderabad, apprehended five individuals involved in the illegal possession of ganja. The most prominent among them is the notorious criminal Syed Sayeed Hussain Lamba, aged 39, a resident of Nawabsabkunta, Falaknuma.

Large Quantity of Ganja and Other Items Seized

The arrested individuals include:

Syed Sayeed Hussain Lamba, son of Syed Muzaffar Hussain, 39 years

Ameer Khan, son of Shabbir Khan, 31 years, private employee

Farooq Khan, son of Ismail Khan, 27 years, AC technician

Mohd. Ghouse, son of Mohd. Yousuf, 40 years, private employee

Mohd. Azam Khan, son of Akber Khan, 27 years, AC technician

During the operation, authorities recovered:

21 kilograms of dry ganja

5 cell phones

1 Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara car

Background of Syed Sayeed Hussain Lamba: A Notorious Criminal

Syed Sayeed Hussain Lamba is wanted in multiple criminal cases across various police stations in the Tri Commissionerate area. Some of the pending cases against him include:

Case No. 333/2023 at Abids PS

Case No. 25/2023 at Jubilee Hills PS

Case No. 153/2023 at Mahankali PS

Case No. 434/2022 at Narayanguda PS

He is involved in over 250 criminal cases, including snatching, robbery, dacoity, and bodily offences. Proceedings under the PD Act are also pending against him at Saifabad PS.

Police Action Led by Special Zonal Crime Team

The arrest operation was conducted by Inspector D. Bikshapathi of the Special Zonal Crime Team and his staff, in coordination with the Abids Police personnel. The entire operation was supervised by ACP G. Venkateswar Reddy.

Official Statement

The Deputy Commissioner of Police, CCS, DD, Hyderabad City, confirmed the arrests and praised the coordinated efforts that led to the successful apprehension of the criminals and seizure of contraband.

This operation marks a significant step in the fight against drug trafficking and criminal activities in Hyderabad.