Special TSRTC Buses Arranged for IPL Matches in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: As the excitement builds for the upcoming IPL T20 cricket matches in Hyderabad, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) has announced the deployment of approximately 60 special buses to facilitate cricket fans’ commute to Uppal stadium from various parts of the city.

These dedicated RTC buses will operate between 6 pm and 11:30 pm on March 27 and April 5, ensuring convenient transportation for spectators. Routes will cover key areas including Koti, Charminar, Chandrayangutta, Kondapur, JBS, LB Nagar, and BHEL, all leading to the RGIC stadium in Uppal.

Following the conclusion of each IPL match, TSRTC buses will be readily available outside the stadium to cater to the return traffic. To streamline the boarding and alighting process, controllers and enforcement squad teams will be stationed at Uppal Stadium, ensuring a hassle-free experience for passengers.

For those planning to attend the March 27 match, contact the following numbers: 9959226140, 9959224058, 99592226138. Similarly, for the April 5 fixture, reach out to: 9959226419, 9959226137, 9959226147.

With these arrangements in place, TSRTC aims to enhance the overall experience for cricket enthusiasts attending the IPL matches in Hyderabad.