Special welcome for PM Modi in Bhutan, youngsters perform garba

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a special welcome in Bhutan’s capital as a group of youngsters performed garba in front of him on Friday.

They delighted PM Modi with their garba performances at a hotel in Thimpu.

Interestingly, the youngsters dressed in traditional Indian attire including ghagra-choli and kurta-pajama swayed to the tunes of garba song, written by PM Modi himself.

A very memorable welcome in Bhutan! Throughout the way, there were several people who had gathered. I cherish their affection greatly. pic.twitter.com/0BQVVsxmFf — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 22, 2024

While the Bhutanese youth greeted PM Modi with garba dance steps, the latter lauded their performance by clapping and giving a thumbs-up.

Notably, PM Modi is on a two-day visit to Bhutan for cementing the two-nation ties, as part of country’s ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy.

Earlier, in the day, PM Modi received a rousing reception on his arrival at Paro Airport in Bhutan.

Hundreds of Bhutanese locals lined up the streets to get a glimpse of the Indian Prime Minister. They greeted him by waving hands and banners. In the video, PM Modi was seen walking with young children and extending his blessings.

Upon his arrival this morning, PM Modi was given a red-carpet welcome by Bhutanese Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay, who said, “Welcome, My Elder Brother.”

Bhutanese PM also wrote in Hindi, “Bhutan mein aapka swagat hai, mere bade bhai @narendramodi.”