Speeding Bus Rams into Shop in Bandlaguda, Shop Owner Killed

Hyderabad: A tragic accident occurred in Bandlaguda, Hyderabad, on Saturday night when a speeding bus lost control and crashed into a shop, killing the shop owner on the spot. The incident took place in front of the Bandlaguda Police Station, causing panic in the area.

Shop Owner Hassan Dies on the Spot

The deceased has been identified as Hassan, the owner of the shop. Eyewitnesses reported that he was inside the shop when the bus came crashing through the premises. He sustained critical injuries and died before medical help could arrive.

Bus Driver Allegedly Intoxicated

Initial reports from the police suggest that the bus driver was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident. The reckless driving and apparent intoxication have raised serious concerns over passenger safety and enforcement of traffic laws in the area.

Accident Site Near MLA Jaffer Hussain’s Residence

The ill-fated shop was located adjacent to the residence of AIMIM MLA Jaffer Hussain Meraj. Locals expressed shock that such a horrifying incident took place in such a high-profile area and are demanding strict action against the driver and better road safety enforcement.

Investigation Underway

Authorities from Bandlaguda Police Station have taken the driver into custody and launched an investigation. CCTV footage from nearby locations is being reviewed to ascertain the exact cause and sequence of events.

Further updates are awaited as the police complete the formalities and proceed with legal action.