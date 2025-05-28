Hyderabad: Speeding Car Causes Chaos on Milad Road in IS Sadan PS Limits

Hyderabad: A major mishap was narrowly avoided on Milad Road, falling under the jurisdiction of IS Sadan Police Station, when a speeding car rammed into three parked vehicles, creating panic in the area.

No Injuries Reported as Parked Vehicles Were Empty

The incident occurred when the car, allegedly moving at high speed, lost control and collided with three parked vehicles on the roadside. Fortunately, no one was inside the parked vehicles at the time of the crash, and no injuries were reported.

Police Register Case, Investigation Underway

Police from IS Sadan Station quickly arrived at the scene, took stock of the situation, and registered a case. An investigation is currently underway to determine the cause of the accident and whether the driver was under the influence or negligent.