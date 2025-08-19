Hyderabad Tragedy: Speeding Car Hits Two Brothers in Bandlaguda, One Killed, One Critical

Hyderabad: A tragic road accident took place in the suburban area of Bandla Guda, in which 35-year-old Muhammad Asif died while his younger brother was seriously injured.

According to details, Muhammad Asif was showing his broken-down car to a mechanic on the side of the National Highway along with his brother when a speeding car lost control and crashed into them. Muhammad Asif died on the spot, while his brother was seriously injured and immediately shifted to the hospital.

The late Muhammad Asif had married some years ago and was the father of three young children. His sudden death has created grief and chaos in the family. The family has appealed to the government and police authorities for justice, demanding strict action against the reckless driver.

Locals say that speeding and driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs continue to claim lives every day. In most cases, however, the perpetrators are released after serving minor sentences, while the affected families are forced to live the rest of their lives in pain and deprivation.

The family and local residents have demanded that the Telangana government and public representatives provide justice to Muhammad Asif’s widow, children, and parents, and award exemplary punishment to the guilty driver so that no one dares to commit such negligence in the future.