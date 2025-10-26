Speeding Car Overturns on JNTU Flyover; Two Foreign Students Detained for Questioning

Hyderabad: Panic gripped motorists on the JNTU flyover on Sunday morning after a speeding car lost control and overturned, causing a brief traffic disruption. The incident occurred around 7:50 a.m. when the vehicle, which was heading up the flyover from the Rythu Bazar junction, rammed into the median divider and subsequently struck a two-wheeler before flipping over.

Police teams quickly arrived at the scene to assist in rescue efforts and clear the traffic. According to officials, five people were inside the car — two men and three women. The two male occupants, identified as Sudanese nationals pursuing their studies in Hyderabad, were taken into custody for questioning. The women accompanying them reportedly left the site soon after the crash, booking another cab to leave the area.

Investigators are now trying to determine whether the car was rented or borrowed. Preliminary findings indicate that the detained students reside in Shamshabad while studying in the city. Police said further inquiries are underway to establish the cause of the mishap and confirm whether negligence or overspeeding led to the accident.