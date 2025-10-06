Crime & Accidents

Speeding Car Rams Electric Pole on JNTU Flyover, Six Injured in Crash

A serious road accident occurred on the JNTU flyover at Kukatpally late on Monday evening, leaving six people injured.

Mohammed Yousuf6 October 2025 - 16:11
Hyderabad: A serious road accident occurred on the JNTU flyover at Kukatpally late on Monday evening, leaving six people injured.

According to police, a Tata Curve car bearing the registration number 25BH3698A, traveling at high speed from JNTU towards Hitec City, lost control and rammed into an electric pole. The impact caused the vehicle to topple onto another car, TG 07 A 5601, which was heading from Hitec City.

The collision left three passengers in the second car with severe injuries. The driver was trapped inside the mangled vehicle for nearly half an hour before police, with great effort, managed to rescue him and rush him to hospital.

In total, six people from both cars sustained injuries. All of them were immediately shifted to Medicover Hospital for treatment.

Police have registered a case and are investigating whether overspeeding was the main cause of the crash.

