Hyderabad Horror: Speeding Car Rams into Bikes in Chanchalguda; Child Killed, Driver Absconds

A horrific accident took place on the busy Saidabad–Chanchalguda main road in Hyderabad’s Old City on Tuesday, when a speeding Creta car rammed into four two-wheelers at the Chanchalguda crossroads.

Driver Flees Scene After Carnage

Eyewitnesses report that the car was occupied by four youths at the time of the incident. The vehicle was being driven at a dangerously high speed and lost control while negotiating a turn. It first hit the two-wheelers and then crashed into the road divider before coming to a halt.

The driver abandoned the vehicle immediately after the accident and fled the scene. Police are currently working to trace the accused.

Young Girl Killed, Three Others Injured

Among the victims was a young girl who succumbed to her injuries on the spot. Three others sustained serious injuries and were rushed to a nearby private hospital for treatment.

Police Investigate Incident

Local police reached the scene promptly and launched an investigation. The vehicle has been seized, and efforts are underway to identify and apprehend the driver responsible for the fatal accident.