Spiritually Charged First Single ‘Raama Raama’ From Megastar Chiranjeevi’s Vishwambhara Released

Chennai: The makers of director Vassishta’s ambitious mythological project Vishwambhara, starring Megastar Chiranjeevi, have released the film’s first single, titled ‘Raama Raama’, on the auspicious occasion of Hanuman Jayanthi.

Perfect Timing for a Devotional Release

Launched on Hanuman Jayanthi, the single resonates with deep spiritual energy and devotion. The release date adds cultural and emotional weight to the launch of the song, making it an instant hit among fans and devotees alike.

Tribute to Lord Rama and Hanuman

‘Raama Raama’ pays tribute to Lord Rama and his eternal devotee Hanuman, capturing their divine connection. The song opens with a soulful female voice and transitions into Chiranjeevi’s powerful chant of “Jai Sri Ram,” setting a devotional tone from the start.

Vibrant Visuals and Grand Set Design

Set against the Sri Rama and Sita Kalyanam celebration, the visuals are filled with rich, spiritual imagery. A grand, opulent set designed by AS Prakash hosts a large crowd partaking in vibrant festivities. A key emotional moment features the protagonist inviting Lord Hanuman to the celebration, adding depth and sincerity.

Powerful Music and Stellar Vocals

The track is composed by the legendary MM Keeravani, and sung by Shankar Mahadevan and Lipsika, whose vocals blend power and purity. Lyricist Ramajogayya Sastry brings poetic beauty to the lyrics, blending devotion, reverence, and cultural richness.

Chiranjeevi Shines With Grace and Devotion

Megastar Chiranjeevi steals the show with his graceful dance moves and commanding screen presence. Children dressed as Hanuman add a charming layer of innocence and spiritual symbolism to the visuals, making it an ideal festive release.

Vassishta’s Dream Project After Bimbisara

Director Vassishta, who made a striking debut with the hit film Bimbisara, is now set to scale new cinematic heights with Vishwambhara. Touted as his most ambitious project, the film merges mythology with grand storytelling.

Star-Studded Cast and Technical Brilliance

The film features an ensemble cast including:

Chiranjeevi in the lead

in the lead Trisha Krishnan

Ashika Ranganath

Kunal Kapoor

Cinematography is by Chota K Naidu, who brings a grand visual texture, while UV Creations producers Vikram, Vamsi, and Pramod back the project with top-tier production values.