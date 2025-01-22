Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya Felicitates Kho Kho World Cup-Winning Teams

New Delhi: Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, on Wednesday, felicitated the Indian men’s and women’s Kho Kho teams that created history at the first-ever Kho Kho World Cup.

India’s Historic Victory at the Kho Kho World Cup

Hosts India had a double delight at the tournament by lifting the maiden crown in both the men’s and women’s categories at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium on January 19. Both teams defeated Nepal in their respective finals.

Squad and Officials Present at the Felicitation Ceremony

The full squad of the men’s and women’s Kho Kho teams, as well as the coaches, Sudhanshu Mittal, President of the Kho Kho Federation of India (KKFI), and other officials from the Union Sports Ministry and the Sports Authority of India, were present on the occasion.

Mandaviya’s Praise for the Teams

“Today, I met the Indian men’s and women’s teams who created history by winning the inaugural Kho-Kho World Cup. Congratulations to both the teams for bringing glory to India’s traditional sport at the world level and best wishes for their future. The whole country is proud of you all,” Mandaviya posted on X.

Resurgence of Traditional Games in India

Talking about the resurgence of traditional games in the nation, Mandaviya said, “Traditional games showcase the resilience, community spirit, and most importantly, uphold our traditional sporting values. The world has so much to learn from the richness of these traditional games.”

PM Modi’s Vision for Traditional Sports

“Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has mentioned across various national platforms that we have to give the best exposure to traditional sports. Now our teams are not only getting the best exposures but also coming out with flying colors. I congratulate the spirit of our players and the traditional skills of both teams,” he mentioned.

Focus on Future Goals: Asian Games 2026

With the highlight being the 2036 Olympics, for which India has put forth a bid to host, the Union Minister added that the winning flow from all the stakeholders should continue, with the latest target being the Asian Games 2026.

India Triumphs at Kho Kho World Cup 2025

Out of the 23 countries that participated in the Kho Kho World Cup 2025 in the national capital, India emerged on top. The credit for this success has largely been given to the month-long camp at the Sports Authority of India’s JLN Stadium.

Sumit Bhatia Talks About the Team’s Preparation

Sumit Bhatia, the chief coach of the Indian women’s team, explained, “On December 10, we started the camp at the SAI JLN Stadium with 60 players. Out of them, we found the best 15 players each for the men’s and the women’s team. The teams were composed of players from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, and the camp helped them forge team chemistry.”

Sports Science and Support from SAI

“The players went through sports science testing for the first time ever and were provided the best diet and lodging facilities from the Sports Authority of India. This has played an instrumental role in our success. With the next edition of the World Cup coming up in England four years later, we will make it a point to unfurl India’s flag again on top of the podium,” Bhatia added.