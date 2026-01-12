Sports, Tribute and Talent on Display at Guru Institution’s Annual Sports Day

Hyderabad: Guru Institution celebrated the birth anniversary of Late Amar Chand Gandhi with great enthusiasm by organising its Annual Sports Meet and Prize Distribution Ceremony under the banner “Khelo Yuva Khelo” at Victory Playground on January 12.

The event aimed at promoting sportsmanship, youth empowerment, and healthy competition among students. As part of the programme, Lifetime Achievement Awards were presented to Shri Dharam Raj Ranka and Dr Anish Kumar Jain in recognition of their outstanding contributions and dedicated service to society.

The prize distribution ceremony was graced by Dr Bhagwat Rao, BJP-contested Hyderabad Member of Parliament, as the chief guest. Former BJP State Spokesperson Mir Firasath Ali Baqri, former BJP corporator Y. Kumtam, and Sakshi Gandhi attended the event as special guests.

Addressing the gathering, the dignitaries highlighted the importance of sports in shaping discipline, leadership, and confidence among youth. They also paid rich tributes to Late Amar Chand Gandhi, remembering his values and commitment towards social development.

Students who excelled in various sports competitions were awarded trophies and certificates amid loud applause from the audience. The programme concluded on a celebratory note, reinforcing the message of encouraging young talent through sports and education.

The event was successfully organised by the Gandhi Family, with the participation of students, parents, teachers, and local residents, making it a memorable occasion.