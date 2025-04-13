Spotted Deer Dies After Falling into Lake on Hyderabad University Campus

Hyderabad: In yet another tragic incident, a spotted deer was found dead on the University of Hyderabad (UoH) campus on Saturday, reportedly after falling into a lake while being chased by stray dogs.

This marks the fourth deer death reported on the campus in just 10 days, raising serious concerns about wildlife safety and habitat disruption.

Students and Forest Officials Recover Deer from Lake

According to students and university sources, the deer was recovered from the lake by members of the Forest Department, students, and university security personnel. However, it had already succumbed to its injuries or drowning before help could arrive.

This latest incident follows a disturbing trend of wildlife deaths on the UoH campus, which borders the Kancha Gachibowli forest area. The area, recently cleared by the Telangana State Government, is home to a large number of spotted deer, reptiles, and birds, and the clearing has allegedly led to increased animal-human conflict.

Increasing Wildlife Sightings Amid Deforestation

On Friday night, a huge Indian Rock Python, listed under Schedule I of the Wildlife Protection Act, was spotted by students on campus. A video of the python, shared by K. Bala Krishna, research scholar and president of ABVP HCU, has gone viral.

“The Congress and its leaders, who claim there is no wildlife on this campus, should see this. Because of the ongoing deforestation, animals and reptiles are now venturing onto the roads. You can’t just dismiss everything as AI-generated,” said Bala Krishna in the video. Also Read: Pawan Kalyan Returns to Hyderabad After Son’s Injury in Singapore School Fire

Timeline of Recent Wildlife Casualties on UoH Campus

April 4: A deer was attacked and injured by stray dogs. Despite being treated at a veterinary hospital , it later died from its wounds .

A deer was by stray dogs. Despite being treated at a , it later . April 7: A fawn was killed in a brutal attack by feral dogs , with its hind legs ripped apart.

A in a brutal attack by , with its hind legs ripped apart. April 9: Another spotted deer was mauled to death on campus.

Another on campus. April 13: The most recent deer died after falling into a lake, likely while fleeing dogs.

Urgent Call for Wildlife Protection

The recurring animal deaths have prompted students and wildlife enthusiasts to call for urgent action from university authorities and the Forest Department. Many have emphasized the need for a proper wildlife management plan, including fencing, monitoring of stray dogs, and habitat conservation measures to ensure the safety of the animals residing near the UoH campus.