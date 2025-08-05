Springfields Tolichowki Students Shine at National Roller Handball Championship

Hyderabad: Two promising athletes from Springfields School, Tolichowki — Mohammed Zohair Uddin and Syed Mustafa — brought pride to Telangana by delivering stellar performances at the 2nd National Roller Handball Championship, held on August 3, 2025, at the Sports Authority Cycling Velodrome, Jamia Osmania.

Representing Team Telangana, both students secured Gold Medals in their respective age categories.

Mohammed Zohair Uddin , a member of the U-11 Telangana Team , not only clinched the Gold Medal , but also bagged the Top Scorer Trophy , netting 7 goals in a single match , and scoring 8 goals overall in the tournament — a remarkable feat that won him accolades from players and coaches alike.

Syed Mustafa, representing the U-14 Telangana Team, also contributed to his team's success and walked away with a Gold Medal.

The school management and staff have congratulated both students for their outstanding achievement and wished them continued success in future tournaments.