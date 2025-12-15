Sravani Hospitals Launches “Gift of Health – Surgical Mission 2025,” to Provide 150 Free Surgeries

Hyderabad: Sravani Hospitals on Sunday launched a major humanitarian healthcare initiative titled “Gift of Health – Surgical Mission 2025,” aimed at providing free surgical treatment to patients from economically weaker sections.

The programme was formally inaugurated at the hospital premises, marking the beginning of a mission under which 150 surgeries will be performed free of cost for patients who are unable to afford essential medical procedures. The initiative is being supported by a committed team of surgeons, anesthetists, nurses, and healthcare professionals.

Follow for more details: munsifdaily.com

Addressing the gathering, Mrs. Sravani Chettupalli, Founder and CEO of Sravani Hospitals, said the hospital strongly believes that financial hardship should never prevent a patient from receiving life-saving or life-changing treatment. She stated that the Surgical Mission reflects the institution’s commitment to compassionate and inclusive healthcare, ensuring dignity, care, and hope for those in need.

Renowned neurosurgeon and spine specialist Dr. B.S.V. Raju, who attended the event as the Chief Guest, praised the initiative and highlighted the need for collective responsibility in healthcare. He noted that many patients delay or avoid treatment due to financial constraints and described the programme as a timely and meaningful effort to bridge this gap.

Also Read: Indian Deaf Cricket Association Team wins T20 series 3-0 against Dubai’s IWDD

The launch event was attended by doctors, hospital staff, and well-wishers, underscoring the hospital’s emphasis on empathy, collaboration, and community-driven care. According to hospital authorities, eligible patients will be carefully screened to ensure timely and appropriate surgical intervention during the mission period.

With the introduction of “Gift of Health – Surgical Mission 2025,” Sravani Hospitals aims to bring relief, recovery, and renewed hope to patients in need, reinforcing its role as a multi-specialty healthcare institution committed to care beyond cost.