SRH Knocked Out of Playoffs Race as Rain Abandons Clash Against DC

Hyderabad: The IPL 2025 clash between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Delhi Capitals (DC) at Hyderabad was abandoned due to heavy rain, resulting in both teams sharing a point each. With this result, SRH have officially been eliminated from the playoffs race.

SRH Dominated First Innings Before Rain Struck

After winning the toss and bowling first, SRH dominated the match early on, reducing Delhi Capitals to 29/5 in 7.1 overs. Captain Pat Cummins led the charge with a stellar spell of 3/19, supported by Jaydev Unadkat (1/13). However, a 66-run partnership between Tristan Stubbs (41*) and Ashutosh Sharma (41) helped DC post a fighting total of 133/7.

Rain Disrupts Chase, Game Called Off

Just as the second innings was about to begin, rain started to fall heavily during the innings break. Although it eventually stopped, the outfield was too wet to resume play. After multiple inspections, umpires held discussions with both captains before officially calling off the game.

SRH Eliminated, DC Gain a Lifeline

The washout dashes SRH’s playoff hopes, while DC move into the “odd points” category on the points table, joining Punjab Kings. While the Capitals were struggling in this match, the single point gained might prove crucial in the final standings.

As the tournament inches closer to its business end, every point is likely to have a big impact on the playoff scenario.