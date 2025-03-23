SRH Team IPL 2025: Predicted Playing XI, Squad, and Key Players to Watch

Hyderabad: After a stellar performance in IPL 2024 that saw them reach the finals, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), led by Australian World Cup-winning captain Pat Cummins, is set to make a strong comeback in IPL 2025.

With a well-balanced batting lineup and a few concerns in the bowling department, SRH will look to go one step further and claim their second IPL title.

SRH’s Batting Strength: A Formidable Lineup

Sunrisers Hyderabad boasts one of the most powerful batting units in IPL 2025. With explosive openers and reliable middle-order batsmen, SRH will aim to dominate the competition. Some key batters include:

Travis Head – The aggressive Australian left-hander had an exceptional previous season and will be crucial at the top.

– The aggressive Australian left-hander had an exceptional previous season and will be crucial at the top. Abhishek Sharma – The young Indian talent is expected to play a vital role as an opener alongside Head.

– The young Indian talent is expected to play a vital role as an opener alongside Head. Ishan Kishan – A solid wicketkeeper-batsman, providing firepower at No.3.

– A solid wicketkeeper-batsman, providing firepower at No.3. Nitish Kumar Reddy – A promising young Indian batter with potential to anchor the innings.

– A promising young Indian batter with potential to anchor the innings. Heinrich Klaasen – The South African star, known for his finishing abilities, will be key in the middle order.

– The South African star, known for his finishing abilities, will be key in the middle order. Abhinav Manohar – A reliable finisher who can accelerate the scoring in the death overs.

Bowling Concerns for SRH in IPL 2025

While SRH’s batting appears to be one of the strongest, their bowling department has some gaps that need to be addressed. Pat Cummins and Mohammed Shami are expected to lead the pace attack, but beyond them, the lineup lacks experienced T20 specialists. Some key bowlers include:

Pat Cummins (C) – The experienced Australian pacer will have the responsibility of both leading the team and spearheading the attack.

– The experienced Australian pacer will have the responsibility of both leading the team and spearheading the attack. Mohammed Shami – An experienced Indian pacer, but concerns remain over his fitness and consistency in T20 cricket.

– An experienced Indian pacer, but concerns remain over his fitness and consistency in T20 cricket. Harshal Patel – A death-over specialist who can provide crucial breakthroughs.

– A death-over specialist who can provide crucial breakthroughs. Rahul Chahar – A reliable leg-spinner who can play a key role in the middle overs.

– A reliable leg-spinner who can play a key role in the middle overs. Wiaan Mulder – The South African all-rounder can contribute with both bat and ball.

Predicted Playing XI for SRH in IPL 2025

Based on recent performances and squad strength, SRH is expected to field the following playing XI:

Travis Head (Opener) Abhishek Sharma (Opener) Ishan Kishan (Wicketkeeper-Batsman) Nitish Kumar Reddy (Middle-Order) Heinrich Klaasen (Finisher/Wicketkeeper) Abhinav Manohar (Middle-Order) Wiaan Mulder (All-Rounder) Pat Cummins (Captain/Pace Bowler) Harshal Patel (Medium-Pacer) Rahul Chahar (Spinner) Mohammed Shami (Pace Bowler)

Impact Sub: Sachin Baby / Simarjeet Singh

Full SRH Squad for IPL 2025

Sunrisers Hyderabad has built a well-rounded squad for the upcoming IPL season, featuring a mix of experienced international stars and promising young talents.

Pat Cummins (C)

Travis Head

Abhishek Sharma

Heinrich Klaasen

Nitish Kumar Reddy

Ishan Kishan

Mohammed Shami

Harshal Patel

Rahul Chahar

Adam Zampa

Atharva Taide

Abhinav Manohar

Simarjeet Singh

Zeeshan Ansari

Jaydev Unadkat

Kamindu Mendis

Aniket Verma

Eshan Malinga

Sachin Baby

Wiaan Mulder

Key Strengths of SRH for IPL 2025

Explosive Batting Order: With aggressive batters like Travis Head, Ishan Kishan, and Heinrich Klaasen, SRH has a formidable top and middle order.

With aggressive batters like Travis Head, Ishan Kishan, and Heinrich Klaasen, SRH has a formidable top and middle order. Experienced Captain: Pat Cummins’ leadership adds tactical strength and on-field decision-making expertise.

Pat Cummins’ leadership adds tactical strength and on-field decision-making expertise. Impact Players: With impact players like Abhishek Sharma and Harshal Patel, SRH can turn the game around in crucial moments.

Areas of Concern for SRH

Bowling Depth: Beyond Pat Cummins and Shami, SRH lacks depth in their pace bowling lineup.

Beyond Pat Cummins and Shami, SRH lacks depth in their pace bowling lineup. Spin Department: While Rahul Chahar is a quality spinner, SRH could face challenges on spin-friendly pitches.

While Rahul Chahar is a quality spinner, SRH could face challenges on spin-friendly pitches. Consistency in Death Bowling: The team will need reliable death bowlers to restrict runs in the final overs.

SRH’s Road to IPL 2025: What to Expect?

Sunrisers Hyderabad is entering the IPL 2025 season with high expectations and a strong squad. With a balanced combination of power-hitters, experienced internationals, and young Indian talents, SRH has the potential to be one of the strongest contenders this year.

The team’s ability to address their bowling concerns and maintain consistency in their batting lineup will determine their success in the tournament. If the players perform to their potential, SRH could well be on their way to reclaiming their past IPL glory.

Get the latest updates on IPL 2025, including live scores, IPL points table, team rankings, schedules, most runs, most wickets, and in-depth analysis of every match. Stay tuned as we bring you real-time insights into Sunrisers Hyderabad’s performance in IPL 2025.