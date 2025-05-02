SRH Win Toss, Elect to Bowl Against Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) skipper Pat Cummins won the toss and opted to bowl first against Gujarat Titans (GT) in their Indian Premier League (IPL) clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Friday.

SRH have gone into the match with an unchanged playing XI from their previous game, maintaining consistency in their lineup. On the other hand, Gujarat Titans made one change, bringing in South African pacer Gerald Coetzee in place of Karim Janat.

Gujarat Titans:

Shubman Gill (c), B Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (wk), Shahrukh Khan, Washington Sundar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Siraj, Gerald Coetzee, R Sai Kishore, Prasidh Krishna.

Sunrisers Hyderabad:

Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Aniket Verma, Kamindu Mendis, Pat Cummins (c), Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat, Zeeshan Ansari, Mohammed Shami.

The match promises to be a high-stakes contest as both teams look to strengthen their positions in the league standings.

