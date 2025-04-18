SRH’s Downfall? These Two Batsmen Might Be the Reason

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) are off to a forgettable start in the 2025 IPL season, having managed to win just two out of their first seven games. The team that once boasted a powerful batting lineup has failed to replicate last year’s form, raising serious concerns among fans and experts.

Batting Inconsistencies: Key Players Underperforming

The most glaring issue for SRH this season has been the underwhelming performance of their batting order. Notably, Nitish Kumar Reddy and Heinrich Klaasen, two of the team’s dependable batsmen last year, have failed to make a meaningful impact in the current season.

Nitish Kumar Reddy’s Confidence Dip

Nitish Reddy, who earned praise and even a national call-up for his fearless batting last season, appears a shadow of his former self. After recovering from injury, Reddy has been struggling with poor shot selection and lack of confidence, leading to inconsistent performances at the crease.

Heinrich Klaasen’s Form Takes a Hit

Heinrich Klaasen, the South African powerhouse, was instrumental in rescuing SRH from difficult situations last year. Unfortunately, this season he has been plagued by a sharp decline in batting average and strike rate, proving right the earlier concerns about his consistency in the long run.

Top Order Needs to Step Up

While Reddy and Klaasen’s performances are in the spotlight, other key players like Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma are also expected to bring consistency at the top. Furthermore, Ishan Kishan, who had a dream start with a century in the opening match, has become a liability with his prolonged dry spell.

SRH Failing to Perform as a Unit

The most critical issue for Sunrisers Hyderabad is the lack of team cohesion. The team’s failure to click as a unit has led to frequent collapses and missed opportunities, both with the bat and in the field. Without a collective turnaround, SRH might find it hard to make a comeback this season.

What’s Next for SRH?

If SRH hopes to stay in playoff contention, the team management will need to reassess strategies, possibly reshuffle the batting order, and work on boosting the morale of underperforming players. With half the season still remaining, there’s room for a comeback — but only if SRH finds its rhythm soon.