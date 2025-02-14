Sri Lanka Crush Australia by Record 174 Runs to Complete Series Sweep

Colombo: Sri Lanka delivered a dominant performance to defeat Australia by a record 174 runs in the third ODI of the series at the R. Premadasa Stadium on Friday. The win sealed a 3-0 series sweep, with the hosts delivering their biggest-ever margin of victory against Australia in ODIs.

Sri Lanka’s Batting Brilliance Sets Up a Huge Total

Set a target of 282 runs, Sri Lanka’s innings was anchored by a stunning century from Kusal Mendis. His composed knock of 101 off 115 balls, which included 11 boundaries, allowed the hosts to set a solid foundation. Alongside Mendis, Nishan Madushka played a steady innings, contributing 51 runs before the middle order accelerated the score further.

In the latter stages, Sri Lanka’s captain Charith Asalanka took charge, scoring a blistering 78* off 55 balls. He was supported by Janith Liyanage, who contributed 32* off 21 balls, and together, they added 66 crucial runs to push Sri Lanka to a competitive total of 281/5 in 50 overs.

Also Read: Ahmed Khan Shares His Love Story with Wife Shaira Khan on Valentine’s Day

Australia’s Batting Collapse Leaves Them Reeling

In reply, Australia’s batting line-up crumbled under pressure. The top order faltered early, with Jake Fraser-McGurk (9) and Matt Short (2) failing to make an impact. Travis Head (18) was dismissed cheaply, leaving Australia at a disastrous 33/3.

Wicketkeeper Josh Inglis added some resistance with Steve Smith (29), but the Australian innings rapidly fell apart. Inglis was bowled out by Dunith Wellalage for 22, and Smith was undone by Wanindu Hasaranga’s googly.

The Australian middle and lower order couldn’t cope with the relentless pressure from Sri Lanka’s bowlers. Wellalage starred with the ball, picking up 4 wickets for just 35 runs. Hasaranga also made an impact with 3 wickets for 23 runs. Australia lost their last seven wickets for just 74 runs and were bowled out for a mere 107 in 24.2 overs.

Early Breakthroughs by Asitha Fernando Set the Tone

Asitha Fernando was pivotal in the early breakthroughs, picking up the key wickets of Matt Short and Jake Fraser-McGurk. Fernando’s tight bowling and smart length deliveries disrupted Australia’s top order, and the visitors never managed to recover from the early blows.

Australia’s Top-Order Woes Exposed

With the Champions Trophy just around the corner, Australia’s top-order issues remain a major concern. Fraser-McGurk’s struggles continued, as he fell cheaply once again, marking the seventh time in his seven-match ODI career that he was dismissed within the first five overs.

Brief Scores

Sri Lanka: 281/5 in 50 overs (Kusal Mendis 101, Charith Asalanka 78*; Sean Abbott 1-41, Ben Dwarshuis 1-47)

281/5 in 50 overs (Kusal Mendis 101, Charith Asalanka 78*; Sean Abbott 1-41, Ben Dwarshuis 1-47) Australia: 107 all out in 24.2 overs (Steve Smith 29, Josh Inglis 22; Dunith Wellalage 4-35, Wanindu Hasaranga 3-23)

Sri Lanka won by 174 runs.