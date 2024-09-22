Asia

Sri Lanka’s Election Commission orders second round of counting in presidential election

He said the new president will be declared elected after the cumulative votes and preference votes are counted.

Safiya Begum
203 1 minute read
Sri Lanka's Election Commission orders second round of counting in presidential election
Sri Lanka's Election Commission orders second round of counting in presidential election

Colombo: The Election Commission of Sri Lanka on Sunday ordered a second preference count after no candidate secured over 50 per cent of the votes needed to win the presidential election.

Election Commission Chairman R M A L Rathnayake said that Anura Kumara Dissanayake and Sajith Premadasa have secured maximum votes in the 2024 presidential election.

However, he said that as neither has secured more than 50 per cent vote, the second preference vote will be counted and added to these two candidates.

He said the new president will be declared elected after the cumulative votes and preference votes are counted.

Tags
Safiya Begum
203 1 minute read

Related Articles

Government Declares Special Holiday on September 23

Government Declares Special Holiday on September 23

Hilsa Export Ban Lifted: Bangladesh Sends 3,000 Tonnes to India in Time for Durga Puja

Hilsa Export Ban Lifted: Bangladesh Sends 3,000 Tonnes to India in Time for Durga Puja

No meeting between Modi, Yunus at UNGA; Bangladesh foreign adviser will meet Jaishankar

Sri Lanka: Voting ends in Presidential election, first result expected before midnight

Sri Lanka: Voting ends in Presidential election, first result expected before midnight

Back to top button