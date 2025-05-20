Sri Sathya Sai Program Trains 80 Youth in Data Engineering

HYDERABAD: The Sri Sathya Sai Skill Development Program, an initiative by the Sri Sathya Sai Seva Organisations, successfully concluded its 90-day intensive training in Data Engineering for 80 underprivileged graduates.

The valedictory ceremony was held at T-Hub, Knowledge City, Hyderabad, celebrating the achievements of the students and the impact of the program.

Graduates Receive Offer Letters During Ceremony

A key highlight of the event was the distribution of offer letters to over 22 students who successfully secured employment through the program’s placement support. These students were recognized and celebrated during the event in the presence of distinguished guests.

Dignitaries Inspire Graduates with Vision and Encouragement

Sanjay Kumar, Principal Secretary, Government of Telangana, addressed the gathering, encouraging graduates to aspire beyond employment and move toward entrepreneurship, thereby contributing to the broader economic growth of the state.

Sreekanth Sinha, CEO of TASK (Telangana Academy for Skill and Knowledge), shared his pride in being associated with the program and emphasized the potential of future collaborations to scale the impact and outreach of such initiatives.

Smt. Kiranmayee Pendyala, noted industry leader and HR executive, stressed the importance of soft skills and character development in addition to technical proficiency for long-term success.

Sri P. Venkat Rao, State President of the Sri Sathya Sai Seva Organisation, highlighted the program’s value-based approach that integrates human values with professional skill-building, rooted in the teachings of Bhagawan Sri Sathya Sai Baba.

The 90-day course provided hands-on training in key technologies such as:

Python

SQL

Power BI

In addition, students received soft skills training, career counseling, and job readiness support, bridging the gap between education and meaningful employment.

Empowering the Underprivileged Through Skill and Service

The Sri Sathya Sai Skill Development Program stands as a testament to the organisation’s commitment to youth empowerment and community service. By equipping students with industry-relevant skills and fostering strong moral values, the initiative aims to create future-ready professionals who contribute positively to society.