Minister Sridhar Babu Attends Youth Congress Training Camp in Keesara

A Youth Congress training camp was organized at the Balavikas Center in Keesara Mandal, drawing enthusiastic participation from party workers and leaders. Telangana IT Minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu attended the event as the chief guest and addressed the gathering.

Congress Leaders’ Sacrifices Highlighted

During his speech, Minister Sridhar Babu recalled the contributions and sacrifices of national leaders such as Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi, and Rahul Gandhi for the country. He emphasized the need for the younger generation to understand the legacy of the Congress party and to actively contribute to strengthening its presence.

Strong Criticism Against ED Chargesheet on Revanth Reddy

Reacting sharply to the inclusion of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s name in an ED chargesheet, Sridhar Babu alleged that the move was politically motivated and lacked any substantial evidence. He accused the BRS and BJP of orchestrating this “drama” to defame the Congress leadership.

“This is a clear conspiracy by the BRS and BJP to malign our Chief Minister without any valid grounds,” said Sridhar Babu, condemning the development.

Youth Participation Encouraged

Minister Sridhar Babu called upon Youth Congress workers to stay united and committed to the party’s goals. He stressed that their active involvement is crucial in taking forward the party’s values and fighting back against misinformation and politically driven attacks.

Camp Sees Active Participation

The training camp witnessed participation from several key leaders and a large number of Youth Congress workers from across the region. The program aimed to educate and empower the party’s grassroots cadre ahead of future political challenges.