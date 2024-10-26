Telangana

Sridhar Babu Claims Congress Government Created 50,000 Jobs in 10 Months, Accuses BRS of Disrupting Recruitment Process

Telangana Minister Sridhar Babu recently took a strong stand, contrasting the employment record of the current Congress administration with that of the previous government.

Fouzia Farhana26 October 2024 - 17:45
He claimed that the Congress government has created over 50,000 jobs within just 10 months of coming to power, a figure that surpasses the employment initiatives by the former administration over a ten-year period.

According to Sridhar Babu, the previous government failed to generate 40,000 jobs throughout its decade-long tenure. In addition, he accused the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) of attempting to disrupt the Group-1 examination process.

He alleged that BRS leaders incited students to oppose the exams, hindering the recruitment process. The Congress government has emphasized employment generation and accountability, with officials affirming their commitment to continued job creation and transparent recruitment practices in Telangana.

