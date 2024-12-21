Srinagar Experiences Coldest Night in Five Decades as Chillai Kalan Hits Kashmir

Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, recorded its coldest December night in five decades as the harsh winter spell called Chillai Kalan descended upon the Kashmir Valley. The 40-day period of Chillai Kalan, traditionally the harshest part of winter, has brought extreme cold, with temperatures plummeting to record lows in the region.

On December 21, Srinagar recorded a temperature of minus 8.5 degrees Celsius, making it the coldest night since 1974, when the city had recorded a low of minus 10.3 degrees Celsius. This marks the third-lowest December temperature recorded in the past 133 years, highlighting the intensity of the ongoing winter.

The severe cold has caused widespread freezing across the valley, with notable water bodies such as the iconic Dal Lake beginning to freeze. Reports indicate that approximately 40% of Dal Lake has been covered with a layer of about 1 inch of ice, offering a picturesque yet eerie winter scene. Many other regional lakes and water bodies, including those in Ladakh, have also frozen over, a phenomenon not seen in recent years.

As the mercury continues to drop, neighbouring areas of Srinagar are also enduring extreme cold. Shopian recorded a low of minus 10.4 degrees Celsius, while Anantnag registered the coldest temperature in the Kashmir Valley at minus 10.5 degrees Celsius. Other areas like Pulwama and Kulgam recorded lows of minus 10.3 degrees Celsius and minus 6.8 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Popular tourist destinations also feel the chill. Gulmarg, known for its snow-covered landscapes, recorded a low of minus 6.2 degrees Celsius, while Pahalgam and Kokernag experienced temperatures of minus 8.6 degrees Celsius and minus 5.8 degrees Celsius, respectively.

The official meteorological department has described the current winter conditions as the worst winter the Kashmir Valley has experienced in years. The lowest recorded temperature in the past 24 years was minus 7.7 degrees Celsius on December 28, 2018. However, the all-time low for the region remains minus 12.8 degrees Celsius, recorded on December 13, 1934.

Tourists visiting Dal Lake have expressed awe at the frozen lake’s beauty. Arshi Kumari, a tourist at the lake, remarked, “This is the first time I have seen stagnant water in the lake. I’ve seen snow before, but this is different. Despite the cold, I still love walking around this lake.”

However, for the locals, the severe cold is presenting many challenges. Mohammad Aziz, a boatman on Dal Lake, explained, “Tourists love the view, but for us, it’s a lot of trouble. The boats get damaged, and it is difficult to navigate the lake in these freezing temperatures.”

The extreme cold is causing further disruptions. Water taps freeze in the mornings, and the power supply has been drastically reduced, making life even more difficult for residents. With more cold weather expected in the coming days, the people of Kashmir are bracing for continued hardship during this intense winter spell.

As the valley endures one of the harshest winters in decades, the beauty of the snow-covered landscapes contrasts sharply with the challenges the locals face, who are accustomed to the brutal chill but continue to face daily struggles.