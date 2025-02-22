Srisailam Canal Tunnel Roof Collapse: Multiple Workers Injured; Rescue Operations Underway

Hyderabad: A major incident occurred on Saturday morning at the under-construction stretch of the Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) in Nagarkurnool District, where a roof collapse trapped at least half a dozen workers. The collapse, which occurred in the inlet tunnel near Domalapenta of Amrabad Mandal, involved a three-metre section of the roof giving way, leaving several workers feared trapped.

Roof Cave-In at 14th Kilometre of SLBC Tunnel

The roof collapse took place at the 14th kilometre of the left-side tunnel, where construction work had only resumed four days earlier after a prolonged halt. At the time of the incident, several workers were present inside the tunnel. Some of them managed to escape with minor injuries, while others remain trapped.

Injured Workers Rescued and Hospitalized

Rescue operations were quickly launched, with the site management team promptly evacuating the injured workers to a nearby hospital for treatment. Thankfully, the injuries sustained by the workers were reported to be minor. The quick response from the on-site team and medical personnel played a key role in minimizing casualties.

Irrigation Department Officials at the Scene

Irrigation Department officials arrived at the scene shortly after the collapse to assess the situation and coordinate rescue efforts. They are now gathering information to determine the cause of the roof collapse and ensure that appropriate measures are taken to prevent such incidents in the future.

Investigation Underway into Cause of Collapse

The officials from the Irrigation Department have begun collecting details regarding the cause of the incident. Preliminary reports indicate that the collapse occurred just a few days after construction work had resumed, raising questions about the stability of the tunnel structure and whether any safety protocols were compromised during the halt in work.

This incident has raised concerns about the safety of workers at construction sites, particularly in large infrastructure projects like the Srisailam Left Bank Canal. As investigations continue, the authorities are expected to take corrective measures to ensure the safety of all workers involved in the project.

About the Srisailam Left Bank Canal

The Srisailam Left Bank Canal is part of a major irrigation project in Telangana, designed to provide water for agricultural use and improve the region’s water management system. The canal construction has faced several challenges over the years, with occasional delays and disruptions due to various factors.

As authorities continue to investigate the cause of the collapse, the focus will remain on ensuring the safety of workers and the timely completion of the project.