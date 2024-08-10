Sriti Jha wishes coolest dude Shabir Ahluwalia: He always makes everyone’s day

Mumbai: Sriti Jha wished actor Shabir Ahluwalia on his 45th birthday on Saturday. Tagging him as the “coolest dude”, the television actress said that he always makes everyone’s day.

Sriti took to Instagram, where she shared a throwback video of the two riding a scooty with the acoustic version of “Allah Waariyaan” playing in the background.

The actress for the caption, chose to first share a quote by Shabir.

“’You always have a choice between ruining someone’s day and making it better… always try to chose the later’ -Shabir Ahluwalia,” she wrote.

Sriti then went on to write: “He always makes everyone’s day. Better DO “Udta Karela” – Shabir Ahluwalia (Ofcourse this is my favourite phrase in all the phrases of all the world Happy Birthday @shabirahluwalia You’re the coolest dude You’re the goddamn daddy!! *Breaks into jumps and starts singing happy birthday in a screechy voice.”

Sriti and Shabir have worked together in the television show “Kumkum Bhagya.” They played the roles of Pragya and Abhi in the show and their chemistry struck a chord with the audience.

Shabir stepped into the world of showbiz in 1999 with “Hip Hip Hurray”, where he played the role of Purab. It was his work in “Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi”, which earned him major stardom.

He was then seen in shows such as “Sanjivani”, “Kya Hadsaa Kya Haqeeqat”, “Kahi To Milenge”, “Kkavyanjali”, “Kasamh Se”, “Kasautii Zindagii Kay”, “Kayamath” and Laagi Tujhse Lagan”.

It was in 2007, when he made his debut in films with “Shootout at Lokhandwala”. He was then seen in “Mission Istanbul”, which was released in 2008.

The actor has also worked in the reality sphere, with “Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi”, “Nach Baliye”, “Guinness World Records – Ab India Todega” and “Dancing Queen”.

His latest work includes, “Pyar Ka Pehla Naam: Radha Mohan” and “Kumkum Bhagya 2.0”.