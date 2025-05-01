TS SSC Results 2025 Declared, Supplementary Exams Scheduled from This Date

Hyderabad: The Directorate of Government Examinations, Telangana, declared the Class 10 SSC results on April 30, 2025, with a remarkable pass percentage of 92.78%. A total of 4,96,374 regular students appeared for the March 2025 exams, of whom 4,60,519 successfully cleared them. The results are now available on the official websites — results.bse.telangana.gov.in, results.bsetelangana.org, and bse.telangana.gov.in.

Girls continued their trend of outperforming boys. Of the 2,46,029 girls who appeared, 94.26% passed, compared to a 91.32% pass rate among 2,50,345 boys. Among private candidates, the overall pass percentage stood at 57.22%, with girls again leading at 61.70% against boys’ 55.14%.

Students who did not pass have an opportunity to appear for the TS SSC Advanced Supplementary Examinations, scheduled from June 3 to June 13, to be held from 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM. These students must pay the exam fee through their schools by May 16. District Education Officers (DEOs) must submit the final data by May 22. A late fee of ₹50 will be accepted up to two days before the scheduled exam.

Recounting and Re-verification Details

Students seeking recounting must apply by May 15, paying ₹500 per subject. Applications are to be made directly at the Directorate’s office.

For re-verification and photocopies of answer sheets, students must apply through their school heads using the online portal, paying ₹1,000 per subject. Re-verification includes checking for unvalued answers, retotalling, and ensuring all responses are marked, but does not allow appeals for undervaluation.

Ban on Rank Announcements

The Telangana government has reiterated that no educational institution is permitted to declare or advertise student ranks. Any violation of this directive may lead to strict penalties, including withdrawal of recognition.

For more details and to access your marks memo, visit the official SSC results portals.