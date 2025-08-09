St. Nizami’s High School Students Celebrate Rakshabandhan with Governor at Raj Bhavan

Hyderabad: Students of St. Nizami’s High School marked the auspicious occasion of Rakshabandhan by visiting Raj Bhavan to tie rakhis to the Hon’ble Governor of Telangana,

The event was graced by the presence of Mr. Syed Faqruddin Ahmed, Director of St. Nizami’s Group of Schools, and Mrs. Amreen Fatima, Principal of St. Nizami’s High School.

Governor Varma warmly received the students, appreciating their heartfelt gesture and underlining the significance of unity, mutual respect, and cultural traditions.

The visit provided the young attendees with a memorable glimpse into the dignity of the state’s highest constitutional office, reinforcing their sense of civic values and cultural heritage.