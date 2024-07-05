Stage set for meeting of Telangana, AP Chief Ministers

Hyderabad: The Praja Bhavan is ready for the meeting of the Chief Ministers of two Telugu States.

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu will meet at the Praja Bhavan at 6PM in Hyderabad on Saturday, where both Chief Ministers will discuss various issues which have been pending for the last ten years.

All arrangements have been made for the prestigious meeting at the Praja Bhavan. Similarly, additional security has also been increased for the meeting.

This is the first time that Revanth Reddy and Nara Chandrababu Naidu are meeting each other after took office as Chief Ministers of their respective States. The meeting assumes very significance as there were no occasions in the past when Chief Ministers of Two Telugu States sat and discussed the issues.

Many issues between two States are likely to come up for the discussion. The meeting is mainly expected to be discussed the distribution of property shares between two States, Godavari and Krishna river waters and issues of Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act.

Although the meeting between the Chief Ministers of the two States is a good sign, everyone is anxiously waiting to see how the outcome of the meeting will come out.

The people hope that the prestigious meeting between two Chief Ministers will pave way towards a permanent solution to the long pending issues.