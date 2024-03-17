Stalin to join Rahul Gandhi in Mumbai on conclusion of Nyay Yatra

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and President of DMK, M. K. Stalin has left for Mumbai to attend the valedictory meeting of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s Nyay Yatra. The meeting is scheduled to be held today evening at the iconic Shivaji Park in Mumbai.

The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, who is an integral part of INDIA bloc, will be attending the Mumbai valedictory function along with other senior leaders including Congress President, Mallikarjun Kharge, NCP President Sharad Pawar, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi President and Member of Parliament Thol Thirumavalavan, and other senior leaders of the opposition bloc.

Stalin and Thol Thirumavalavalan left Chennai together.

The DMK-led INDIA bloc is in an advantageous position with the opposition AIADMK and BJP still not able to stitch proper alliances.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA) had won 38 of the 39 seats with AIADMK-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) being able to get only one seat.

M. K. Stalin has directed the DMK local leaders to work hard to win all the 39 seats in Tamil Nadu and the one single seat in Puducherry.

Stalin told media persons that INDIA bloc has become formidable across the country, and added that in Tamil Nadu, it would sweep the polls.