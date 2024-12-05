Stampede at Pushpa 2 Premiere in Hyderabad; Case Registered Against Actor Allu Arjun

Hyderabad witnessed a tragic incident on December 4th during the premiere of the much-anticipated movie Pushpa 2: The Rule at Sandhya 70mm Theatre in Chikkadpally. A stampede broke out at the venue, resulting in the death of a 35-year-old woman, Revathi, and injuries to several others, including her 13-year-old son, Sreethej.

The chaos erupted around 9:30 PM when a massive crowd gathered outside the theatre hoping to catch a glimpse of the film’s lead actor, Allu Arjun, who arrived unannounced with his personal security team. The theatre management, despite having prior information about his visit, failed to make adequate security arrangements or implement separate entry and exit points.

The situation escalated when Allu Arjun’s security personnel allegedly began pushing back the crowd. This led to a surge as people attempted to follow the actor into the theatre. The stampede resulted in a large influx of people into the lower balcony area, causing suffocation among the attendees.

Revathi and her son were pulled out of the crowd by on-duty police officers, who administered CPR to the boy and rushed them to Durgabai Deshmukh Hospital. Unfortunately, doctors declared Revathi dead, and her son was referred to another hospital for better treatment.

FIR Registered Against Allu Arjun

The tragic incident at Sandhya Theatre during the Pushpa 2 premiere has raised serious concerns about the lack of planning and crowd management at high-profile events. With a case now registered against both the theatre management and Allu Arjun’s team, authorities have vowed to take strict action to ensure accountability and justice for the victims.

Investigations and Future Action

As investigations progress, this unfortunate event serves as a somber reminder of the importance of prioritizing public safety during large gatherings. The public awaits responses from the theatre management and Allu Arjun’s team regarding the allegations.

This incident highlights the urgent need for better crowd management and coordination between event organizers and authorities. Ensuring proper security and planning for high-profile events can prevent such tragic incidents in the future.

As investigations continue, fans and residents await further updates on the accountability of those involved in this unfortunate incident.