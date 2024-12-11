HyderabadNorth India

Star Air to connect Hyderabad and Lucknow with Jharsuguda and Raipur

Regional carrier Star Air on Wednesday said it will connect Hyderabad and Lucknow with Jharsuguda and Raipur, starting January 1.

This strategic expansion to these cities brings the total number of destinations operated by the airline to 24, Star Air said.

The addition of new destinations in the network comes on the back of the airline’s recent announcement of expanding the fleet to 25 aircraft over the next three years as part of its plans to foster last-mile connectivity to tier-2 and tier-3 cities in the country, it said.

The airline currently has a fleet of nine aircraft, comprising four Embraer E175s and five Embraer E145s, positioning it well for future growth and connectivity.

“The launch of new destinations connecting Hyderabad, Lucknow, Jharsuguda, and Raipur represents a significant step forward in Star Air’s mission to strengthen regional connectivity across India.  “These flights aim to provide passengers with greater convenience while contributing to the growth of trade, tourism, and economic opportunities in these regions,” said Simran Singh Tiwana, CEO at Star Air.

