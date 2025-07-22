BITS Hyderabad Students’ Startup Apollyon Dynamics Delivers Combat Drones to the Indian Army

Hyderabad: Apollyon Dynamics, a defence-tech startup founded by two students of BITS Pilani, Hyderabad, an enterprise that began as a humble prototype assembly unit in a hostel room, has now started delivering indigenous combat drones and kamikazes to the Indian Army, just two months after launching operations, the founders said on Tuesday.

The startup co-founded by Jayant Khatri, a Mechanical Engineering student from Ajmer, and Sourya Choudhury, an Electronics Engineering student from Kolkata, has delivered unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) to Indian Army units in Jammu, Haryana’s Chandimandir, West Bengal’s Panagarh, and Arunachal Pradesh.

With a strategic goal to reduce India’s dependence on foreign UAV technology, Apollyon’s lineup includes multi-role aerial vehicles for long-range surveillance, tactical payload delivery, and high-precision kamikaze operations.

Its flagship kamikaze platform can fly at speeds exceeding 300 km per hour and deliver payloads up to 1 kg with high accuracy, making it one of the most effective systems of its kind.

“Designed for versatility in high-stakes environments, these drones are capable of executing a wide range of tactical operations from precision kamikaze strikes and covert nighttime surveillance to strategic payload deployment,” Jayant Khatri and Sourya Choudhury told PTI.

The idea for Apollyon Dynamics was born in early April this year, driven by Jayant and Sourya’s shared passion for robotics and unmanned aerial systems.

“We officially incorporated Apollyon Dynamics in mid-May and immediately set to work on developing our flagship kamikaze drone, along with advanced surveillance and payload-delivery platforms tailored for military and strategic applications,” they said.

With the support of Sanket Goel, Dean of Research and Innovation, the team transitioned from makeshift setups to a state-of-the-art laboratory within the institute, they said.

Now operating from this facility, Apollyon Dynamics develops rugged, modular, and highly agile drones, custom-built to meet the exacting demands of each mission, the founders added.

Apollyon Dynamics officially entered the defence supply ecosystem following a successful live demonstration for the Indian Army in Chandigarh in late May. During the showcase, the startup highlighted the speed, maneuverability, and durability of its drones. Impressed by the performance, several units have since placed active orders, they said, adding Apollyon Dynamics is currently supplying drones to military divisions stationed in strategic locations.

Apollyon Dynamics specialises in the design and manufacturing of custom unmanned aerial systems tailored for India’s defence and surveillance needs. Every system is entirely built in-house, focusing on ruggedness, reliability, and adaptability to Indian terrains and missions, they said.

Among its most popular products is a trainer UAV, widely adopted by Army units for its ease of use and robust design. The startup also provides comprehensive hands-on training for soldiers, ensuring that even those without prior flying experience can become proficient drone operators in a short period.

The company recently demonstrated its technology at the BITS Pilani Campus, in the presence of its chancellor and chairman of Aditya Birla Group, Kumar Mangalam Birla.

The team, which consists of around ten members, is now working on next-gen Vertical Take-Off and Landing platforms and fixed-wing systems, aiming to further extend mission flexibility and operational reach.

Looking ahead, the startup aims to scale rapidly, with a clear vision of becoming one of India’s leading manufacturers of advanced defence systems within the next five years, Jayant and Sourya added.