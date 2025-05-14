Newly Appointed State Information Commissioners Take Oath in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: In a significant development for the transparency and accountability mechanisms in Telangana, four newly appointed State Information Commissioners were sworn in during a formal ceremony held at the State Secretariat on Wednesday.

Oath Administered by CIC G. Chandrasekhar Reddy

Chief Information Commissioner (CIC) G. Chandrasekhar Reddy administered the oath of office to the appointees: Mohsina Parveen, Boreddy Ayodhya Reddy, P.V. Srinivasa Rao, and Deshala Bhoopal. The ceremony marked the official induction of the commissioners into the Telangana State Information Commission.

Presence of CM Revanth Reddy and Top Officials

The swearing-in ceremony was graced by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, underscoring the government’s commitment to strengthening the Right to Information (RTI) framework in the state.

Several dignitaries and senior officials were also present at the event, including Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao, DGP Jitender, MP Mallu Ravi, MLC Addanki Dayakar, and BJP MLA Rakesh Reddy.

Strengthening Transparency in Governance

The appointment of new Information Commissioners is expected to help clear the backlog of pending RTI cases and enhance citizens’ access to public information. Their induction is part of a broader effort by the state government to ensure transparency and responsive governance.