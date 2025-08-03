State Police Complaint Authority Office Inaugurated in Hyderabad to Ensure Police Accountability
The inauguration ceremony was presided over by Hon’ble Justice (Retd.) B. Shiva Shankar Rao, Chairman of the SPCA, who formally opened the office in the presence of distinguished guests and senior stakeholders.
Hyderabad:The State Police Complaint Authority (SPCA) office was officially inaugurated today at D Block, 8th Floor, BRKR Bhavan, Hyderabad. This authority has been established in line with the Supreme Court’s 2006 directives issued in the landmark judgment on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by Sri Prakash Singh, IPS (Retd.). The SPCA is tasked with promoting transparency, accountability, and fair redressal of grievances against police officials of the rank of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) and above.
Key Dignitaries Present at the Event:
- Sri Pramod Kumar, IPS (Retd.) – Member, SPCA
- Dr. Varre Venkateshwarlu – Member, SPCA
- Sri Y. Aravind Reddy, District Judge (Retd.) – Chairman, District Police Complaint Authority
- Sri K.V. Ram Narasimha Reddy, Addl. SP (Retd.) – Member
- Sri S. Rajender – Member
- Sri M. Ramana Kumar, AIG (Law & Order) – Member
During his keynote address, Justice Shiva Shankar Rao emphasized the importance of independent institutions like SPCA in reinforcing democratic values and building public confidence in policing systems. He stated that the authority would serve as a neutral platform, allowing citizens to file complaints regarding police misconduct or negligence involving senior police officers.
He encouraged citizens to utilize the new SPCA office for grievance redressal and highlighted that the Telangana Government had recently reallocated this office space—formerly occupied by the Kaleshwaram Commission—to house the SPCA.
Purpose and Mandate of SPCA:
- Investigate complaints against DySP-rank officers and above
- Ensure impartial handling of police-related grievances
- Strengthen accountability in law enforcement practices
The establishment of SPCA marks a progressive step by the state in aligning with judicial directives and promoting ethical policing in Telangana.