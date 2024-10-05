State Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar Reddy Inaugurates Pollution-Free Intercity Electric Buses

Hyderabad: In a significant move towards eco-friendly public transport, State Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar Reddy inaugurated the intercity electric buses in Nizamabad today. Out of a total of 64 electric buses allocated to Nizamabad district, 13 buses have been provided in the first phase. These buses will operate from Nizamabad to JBS, Hyderabad.

The fleet includes various routes and services, including 19 trips from Nizamabad to JBS with 13 super-luxury buses, 9 express bus trips, and 10 additional trips from Nizamabad to Banswada and Hyderabad. Other routes include Nizamabad to Warangal (20 trips), Nizamabad to Kamareddy (5 trips), and Nizamabad to Adilabad (9 trips). The buses are operated and maintained by RTC under the Gross Cost Contract (GCC) model, ensuring efficient services to the public.

The launch event took place at the Nizamabad New Bus Stand, with notable attendees including Bodhan MLA Sudarshan Reddy, Nizamabad Rural MLA Bhupathi Reddy, Nizamabad Urban MLA Dhanpal Surya Narayana, and Chairman of Urdu Academy, Tahir Bin Hamdan.

Minister Ponnam Prabhakar Reddy flagged off the intercity electric buses and explained the government’s initiative to introduce electric buses to provide comfortable and eco-friendly transportation for the public. The Nizamabad RTC Regional Manager highlighted the features of these electric buses, including:

Zero emissions

12-meter length

Fully electric with 12 batteries (369 kWh capacity)

Full air brake system with anti-lock braking

Installation of 4 CCTV cameras for passenger safety (3 inside, 1 outside)

Vehicle tracking system for efficient monitoring

Each bus has a seating capacity of 41 passengers, with a fare of ₹360 for adults and ₹220 for children. The Regional Manager encouraged the public to make use of these comfortable and environmentally friendly intercity electric buses for their travel needs.