“States May Differ, But Telugu Spirit Is United” – Naidu’s Greeting to Telangana

Hyderabad: On the occasion of Telangana’s 11th Formation Day, several prominent leaders and public figures from across India extended their heartfelt greetings to the people of the state.

Chandrababu Naidu Highlights Telugu Unity

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to share his message on this significant day. In his post, he emphasized unity among Telugu-speaking people despite the geographical division between the two Telugu states.

“Though the two Telugu states are separate, the Telugu people and the Telugu identity remain united,” he said.

Naidu wished for the prosperity and well-being of every family in Telangana. He expressed hope that the people of Telangana continue to live in happiness and progress on the path of development.

Also Read: Telangana’s 2025 Education Mission: 1.12 Lakh Teachers Trained, More to Follow

Vision for a Developed India by 2047

Reaffirming his vision, Chandrababu Naidu said that both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh should compete in development and work towards achieving the national goal of ‘Viksit Bharat 2047’ (Developed India 2047). He called upon every Telugu citizen to contribute actively to this mission and ensure the Telugu community emerges as a powerful and united force.

Pawan Kalyan Also Sends Greetings

Joining in the celebrations, Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan also extended his congratulations to the people of Telangana through a tweet. His message reflected pride in the shared heritage and aspirations of Telugu people across the region.