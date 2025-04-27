Stay Away from Mentally Ill Individuals Addicted to Reels: VC Sajjanar’s Thought-Provoking Tweet

Hyderabad: In today’s digital age, the race for social media fame is pushing many individuals to engage in dangerous and irresponsible activities. From public nuisance to promoting drug use, risky bike stunts, and even fake news, the pursuit of viral fame has reached alarming levels.

Youngsters Creating Hazardous Content for Likes and Views

Several young content creators are now indulging in extreme behavior — consuming drugs, showcasing nudity, promoting gun culture, and performing dangerous stunts — all in the name of getting likes, views, and instant popularity on platforms like Instagram and YouTube.

Promoting betting apps through famous celebrities and influencers has also become rampant, adding to the concerns about the growing negative impact of social media.

TGSRTC MD VC Sajjanar Reacts to Viral Reels

Amidst these concerning trends, Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) Managing Director and senior police officer VC Sajjanar took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to voice his concerns.

Sharing a viral reels video where two youngsters depicted “how it feels to consume marijuana for the first time,” Sajjanar criticized the irresponsible content creation that glamorizes banned substances.

A Strong Message to the Youth

In his post, VC Sajjanar stated:

“Foolishness in many forms… countless varieties of madness! How far will people go just to become popular on social media? Shouldn’t there be some sense about the content being created? By making videos promoting banned drugs, what kind of message are you trying to send to society? Stay away from such mentally ill individuals who are addicted to Reels. All they care about is views, likes, and comments. They will do anything to become famous overnight, with no concern for society or the consequences.”

Growing Concerns About Social Media Influence

VC Sajjanar’s remarks highlight a growing concern: the negative impact of “reel culture” on today’s youth. Experts warn that such reckless behavior not only jeopardizes personal safety but also misguides countless others, affecting the very fabric of society.

Authorities are urging young content creators to act responsibly and are calling for stricter regulations on harmful content circulating across social media platforms.